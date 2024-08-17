Mets Make a Decision on Starling Marte; Star Reliever Nearing Rehab Assignment
Starling Marte will be in the New York Mets lineup Sunday for the final game of their three-game series against the Miami Marlins.
Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed during his press conference Saturday before the Mets take on the Marlins in the middle game at Citi Field. Marte was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 25 (retroactive to June 23) with a bone bruise in his right knee.
Marte went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly Friday, playing all nine innings in his second consecutive full game at Triple-A Syracuse. The Mets assigned Marte to Single-A Port St. Lucie on August 7, then Double-A Binghamton on August 11.
“He’s a big part of this ballclub,” Mendoza said following a 7-3 Mets victory Friday against the Marlins. The manager added: “We’re going to need him, and we’re going to need all of those guys. I’ll mix and match.” Marte’s imminent return adds a boost to the lineup, and Mendoza plans to start Marte rather than easing him back into batting order as a platoon option.
The 35-year old who turns 36 in October has been consistent with the Mets in his three years since signing a four-year, $78 million contract with New York before the 2022 season. The former two-time All-Star – including 2022 as a member of the Mets – was slashing: .278/.328/.416 with 68 hits (seven home runs, nine doubles, two triples), 30 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 266 plate appearances across 66 games this season prior to his IL stint.
Marte’s defensive decline in right field (-1.2 WAR in 2023, 1.3 WAR in 2024 up until this point) has been noted. JD Martinez is the primary designated hitter, and the outfield has been occupied by some combination of: Harrison Bader, Tyrone Taylor, and Jesse Winker, who General Manager David Stearns acquired from the Washington Nationals on July 28 prior to the Trade Deadline, giving the Mets another left-handed veteran presence in their lineup.
In addition to Marte, relief pitcher Dedniel Núñez is an additional reinforcement in an area of need and “on track” for the start of his rehab assignment soon.
The 28-year old Núñez – 2-0, 2.43 ERA, 45 strikeouts in 33.1 innings this season – has been one of Mendoza’s most consistent bullpen arms before being placed on the 15-day IL (right pronator strain) on July 26 (retroactive to July 24). He threw a successful bullpen session Tuesday and faced live hitters Friday for the first time since the injury. The expectation is he may be back sooner than later.
Entering Saturday, August 17, the Mets are 63-59, one game behind the Atlanta Braves (64-58) for the final Wild Card playoff spot in the National League. A healthy Marte, and potentially healthy Núñez down the stretch, are healthy shots in the arm to an organization aiming to make the postseason for a second time in three seasons.