2 Teams Emerge as Favorites if Pete Alonso Leaves New York Mets
The New York Mets could lose their franchise cornerstone first baseman in the offseason.
Star slugger Pete Alonso is set to become a free agent this winter, and there's no guarantee that he will be back in Queens.
Should the Mets not retain Alonso, one MLB insider linked two clubs that are viewed as top landing spots for the 29-year-old.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, rival executives are predicting that Alonso will sign with the Seattle Mariners or Chicago Cubs if he leaves the Mets.
"If All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso doesn’t return to the Mets, rival executives believe he will wind up in Seattle or with the Cubs," Nightengale wrote.
Alonso has had a down year to his standards, entering play on Sunday with a .241/.330/.464 slash line and .794 OPS to go along with 34 home runs and 88 RBIs in 159 games. The righty swinger's career slugging percentage (.516) and OPS (.855) are well above the numbers he has posted in 2024, which could cost him in free agency.
However, Alonso has hit the second-most homers (226) in baseball since entering the league in 2019. Only New York Yankees MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge has slugged more long balls (232) during this span.
Alonso turned down a seven-year, $158 million contract extension from the Mets during the 2023 season, according to Joel Sherman of The New York Post. Per Nightengale, the first baseman is seeking a deal of at least $200 million, while MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post recently reported that a rival predicted Alonso will receive a contract of $185 million.
Alonso certainly fits in Seattle and Chicago, who could use more star power in their lineups. Should the Mets let Alonso walk, the big bopper should receive big money elsewhere, and rivals appear to believe he will end up with either the Mariners or Cubs if he does in fact leave.