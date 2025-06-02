Aaron Judge balks at thought of being booed like Mets' Juan Soto
Heading into the 2025 MLB season, one of the most compelling stories in the entire sport surrounded New York Mets slugger Juan Soto returning to Yankee Stadium for the first time since choosing the Mets over the Yankees in free agency over the offseason.
The Mets' three-game set in the Bronx was from May 16-18. In the days and weeks leading up to that weekend series, there was a lot of speculation about how the notoriously ruthless "Bleacher Creatures" in right field would address Soto. While several creative methods of spurning the 26-year-old were bandied about on social media, one thing was for certain: Soto would be getting booed.
And booed Soto was; not only during his first time heading out to right field during the series, but across the entire three games.
One man who was there to witness it all is Yankees superstar and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge, who was Soto's outfield partner in crime during the 2024 campaign.
And when speaking with Bob Nightengale of USA Today for a June 2 article, Judge got honest about how he perceived the chorus of boos Yankee Stadium sent Soto's way.
“I might have been getting booed like [Juan] Soto, so I’m happy with my decision," Judge said, reflecting on his choice to sign a nine-year, $360 million contract with the Yankees in December 2022, despite having equal or larger offers from the Padres and Giants, respectively.
“Really, for me, it was all about getting a fair deal for what I thought I was worth, while still putting the team in a good position to sign who we need to," Judge added.
There's no doubt that Judge would have been booed on his return to Yankee Stadium if he had signed with either of those NL West teams. However, given that Soto chose a team across town rather than across the country, the Yankees' fan base's vitriol is extraordinary when it comes to him.