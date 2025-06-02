Expert assesses where Mets might make trade deadline upgrades
The New York Mets have got to be loving where they stand at the beginning of June. Not only do they currently have sole possession of the NL East (the Phillies currently trail them by one game), but they are also tied with the Chicago Cubs for the best record in the entire National League.
And Mets fans have a great reason to feel optimistic, as several key players and positions are underperforming at this point, and will presumably turn things around soon. Of course, the most notable of these is Juan Soto, who has seemed to find his power stroke over the past few games.
But several other positions could use improvements as the trade deadline progresses. And in a June 2 article, The Athletic's Tim Britton assessed several spots he thinks the Mets might try and target via trade before the July 31 deadline arrives.
Britton noted that if players like Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, and Pete Alonso (the latter two of whom came back to earth in May after scorching hot starts) don't get back to their typical All-Star caliber production in June and July, the Mets could try and get a trade upgrade for second base, third base, catcher, or designated hitter. If those hitters all get hot again, Britton said the Mets might keep their offense as is.
As for New York's starting pitching staff, one could imagine that the Mets would be more than content with what they've got, which is why Britton doesn't see them adding another starting pitcher before the deadline (even if an ace becomes available at a bargain price).
And for the bullpen, Britton imagines the Mets will add another left-handed arm or just another late-inning reliever who has experience in high-pressure (ideally playoff) situations.
While all of these sentiments all make sense right now, a lot can still change as the trade deadline nears.