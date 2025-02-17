Aaron Judge disagrees with Juan Soto's Mets, Yankees World Series take
During Juan Soto's introductory press conference with the New York Mets on December 12, 2024, he asserted that one of the reasons he signed with the Mets was because he believed they gave him the best chance to win a World Series and ultimately create a dynasty.
This take was always going to ruffle the feathers of New York Yankees fans, who Soto played with in 2024, made it to the World Series with, and who were considered the other finalists in signing him this offseason.
We hadn't heard any Yankees player address what Soto said until New York captain Aaron Judge spoke with the media on February 17 and was asked specifically about Soto's World Series assertion.
"That's his opinion. He can say what he wants, I definitely disagree with him," Judge said of Soto's World Series take, per an X post from SNY.
"I wasn't too surprised by it, I think that's where he wanted to be, I think that's where was best for him and his family, and he got a pretty nice deal over there, so I think you can't say no to that. But I'm happy for him... it's gonna be great having him in town and battling back and forth for quite a few years, so I'm definitely happy for him."
When asked whether he tried to speak with Soto during the offseason, Judge said, "Yeah, I tried to. He got a different number though, but some texts weren't going through. But we chit-chatted a little bit and caught up," per SNY.
It will be fascinating to see how Soto is received when his Mets squad heads to Yankee Stadium on May 16.