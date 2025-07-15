Aaron Judge sends wish for Mets' Juan Soto at All-Star Game
There are four New York Mets players (Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, and David Peterson) who will be representing their team during the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, which is taking place at the Atlanta Braves' home stadium on July 15.
Of course, one of the biggest stories concerning the Mets' All-Star appearances is who didn't make the team. That would be slugger Juan Soto, who is seen as one of the 2025 Midsummer Classic's biggest snubs.
While this means the baseball community was robbed of getting to see Soto competing against the game's other top players, it also means that Soto won't get to spend time with his peers and former teammates. One of these former teammates is New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who sent a message about Soto when speaking with the media on July 14.
"Oh, we definitely miss him. Juan is not only a great player, but a great person in our clubhouse, a great guy," Judge said, per an X post from SNY. "We still talk, still communicate. We check in on each other. So I know the Mets are loving him over there, we enjoyed our time with him, with the Yankees.
"I wish him nothing but the best," Judge added. "He's got a bright future ahead of him."
When Judge was then asked whether he was shocked about Soto's decision to sign with the Mets in free agency, he said, "Well, I think everybody was shocked, because you didn't know where he was gonna go. Was he gonna come back to the Yankees, go to the Mets? But I think he made the right decision for him and his family, and that's all you can want as a friend and a teammate, is just make the best decision for you. He's got 15 years over there, and it's gonna be a good year for him."
Props to Judge for always being a class act.