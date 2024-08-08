Adam Ottavino Makes Bold Statement With Possible Mets Roster Crunch Looming
The New York Mets (60-54) are currently competing for one of the Wild Card spots in the National League playoff race and a major component to their success down the stretch will be the performance of their bullpen, which has been patchwork and shaky, but effective enough.
Will Adam Ottavino play a factor. More importantly, will he even remain on the roster?
President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has shown swift action and flexibility in regard to handling roster construction since being hired by owner Steve Cohen in October of last year, specifically as it relates to the Mets bullpen this season. Ottavino, like pitchers Adrian Houser and Jake Diekman before him, has had an up-and-down year, as difficult decisions come up for Stearns and manager Carlos Mendoza heading into September.
Ottavino is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA, 54 strikeouts and allowed just 14 walks in 41.1 innings this season for New York. In 135 total appearances with his second Big Apple club, he has posted a 2.35 ERA, 1.05 WHIP with 15 saves.
In anticipation of the returns of Reed Garrett, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation on July 10 and Sean Reid-Foley, who was placed on the 15-day IL on June 22 with right shoulder impingement and was assigned to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Ottavino's spot may be up in the air.
“I think it would be foolish to let me go,” Ottavino told Mike Puma of the New York Post.
Ottavino has pitched six scoreless frames in his past six appearances. He has allowed just one earned run – against the Yankees on July 23 – in his last nine games, recovering from what was a poor performance back in May (9.28 ERA, 2.15 WHIP in 12 appearances).
The 38-year old, who first made his Major League debut in 2010 with the St. Louis Cardinals, has played for four organizations – the Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and the Mets – since, and turns 39 this upcoming November, has enjoyed more success than not over his 14-year career. The longtime Rockies relief pitcher, who spent seven years in Denver (2012-18) told The Denver Post during the Mets’ series at Coors Field this week he is nearing the end of his career.
“This is the first year I’ve had to face the facts that I’m probably a lot closer to the end than I realized,” Ottavino added: “I still want to play, and I’m definitely open to playing (in 2025), but I’m not going into the offseason worrying about anything.
Ottavino is signed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. With Garrett and Reid-Foley arbitration eligible over the next few seasons, which includes 26-year old Jose Butto, it seems like Stearns’ ultimate decision on Ottavino will come due to his salary, possibly sooner than later.