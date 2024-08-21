AL Contender Claims Veteran Outfielder Off Waivers From Mets
Former New York Mets outfielder Ben Gamel did not have to wait long to find another potential major league opportunity. The American League West-leading Houston Astros officially claimed Gamel off waivers Tuesday.
Right-handed pitcher J.P. France was recalled and placed on the 60-day injured list as a corresponding move in order to create an available 40-man roster spot for Gamel.
The 32-year-old journeyman spent his first five major-league seasons bouncing around to five different teams, the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Pirates. The lifetime .252/.333/.382 hitter – 40 home runs and 200 RBI in 703 career games since 2016 – has struggled to stick with the San Diego Padres and Mets over the course of the past two seasons, despite respectable plate discipline and walk rate.
Prior to spring training, president of baseball operations David Stearns signed the veteran free agent to a minor league (one-year, $1.2 million) contract on February 12 and Gamel was immediately assigned to Triple-A Syracuse. Gamel slashed an impressive: .314/.423/.538 with a wRC+ of 150 in 45 minor-league games before the organization selected his contract on June 25.
With key injuries to starting players like Starling Marte, Gamel was given the chance to earn platoon at-bats for manager Carlos Mendoza and contribute. In 18 games this season with New York, Gamel slashed a pedestrian: .217/.400/.261/.661, recording just five hits (one double) and seven walks in his 30 total plate appearances, making the decision to designate him for assignment this past weekend (August 18) much easier.
An underlying reason for positivity surrounding Gamel is BABIP. In his brief stint with the Mets, Gamel’s BABIP was .313; his career BABIP is .328. As previously mentioned, though his BB% ferociously spiked in 2024 to an unsustainable 23.3% in 18 games, 10.3% over his career is reasonable. When combined with his contact, could be valuable in limited games with Houston.
Injuries to several Astros mainstays including recently losing third baseman Alex Bregman with an elbow injury for almost a week now and outfielder Kyle Tucker (.266, 19 home runs, 40 RBI) – placed on the 60-day IL on July 30 after being out since June with a shin contusion – will allow Gamel to have immediate at-bats. Houston (68-56) currently leads Seattle (64-62) by five games for the AL West lead entering Tuesday, August 20.