AL Contender suggested as a fit for Jose Iglesias in free agency
Free agent infielder Jose Iglesias recently shared with Jon Heyman of the New York Post that he is still holding out hope of returning to Queens. However, the chances of a reunion seem slim as the New York Mets move forward in spring training with their current infield depth chart.
“It hurts because we started something that definitely isn’t finished yet,” Iglesias told Heyman. “It’s not over until I sign with someone else. That’s what my gut is telling me.”
When asked why the Mets have not re-signed Iglesias, president of baseball operations David Stearns explained that the team values roster flexibility, especially in the utility infield role. He emphasized the importance of keeping avenues open for younger players. Unlike Nick Madrigal, who seemingly fills Iglesias’ role, the “OMG” performer is out of minor league options.
Barring any injuries during camp, the Mets appear comfortable heading into the season with their current infield mix. Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuña, and Ronny Mauricio are positioned as the top backup candidates, which likely means Iglesias will need to explore opportunities elsewhere in 2025.
During an MLB Network segment on Tuesday, SNY color commentator and former Mets pitcher Ron Darling joined analyst Robert Flores to discuss which teams could benefit from the “spark” Iglesias brings. Flores pointed to an AL West team experimenting with defensive alignments after recently losing Alex Bregman to the Boston Red Sox in free agency.
“Right now, the Houston Astros are putting their second baseman out in left field. I don’t know where they’re at on Jose Iglesias, but I think that would be a nice little fit there,” Flores said. He added that on days when Jose Altuve plays the outfield, Iglesias could step in at second.
Altuve, who said last month he would be open to moving to left field if Bregman returned—pushing newly acquired Isaac Paredes to second—has continued to test the waters in left field during the early part of spring training, even with Bregman’s departure.
The Astros reportedly approached Altuve about the position change toward the end of last season, indicating the move might be more about bolstering second-base defense than simply replacing Bregman.
Although Altuve remains a highly productive hitter, his defensive metrics have slipped in recent seasons, finishing the last three years with negative double-digit defensive runs saved totals and ranking near the bottom of the league with -9 Outs Above Average in 2024. Iglesias, on the other hand, provided above-average defense at both third (+4 DRS, +2 OAA) and second (+1 DRS, +1 OAA) last season, while also serving as Francisco Lindor’s primary backup at shortstop.
Iglesias would be a valuable addition to any clubhouse and could upgrade Houston’s defense, but he also proved last season that he can still contribute offensively. After being called up by the Mets in late May, he posted a .337/.381/.448 slash line, with four home runs, 16 doubles, and 39 runs in 85 games.
While those numbers may be an outlier for the 12-year veteran, his career batting line of .283/.323/.386 still reflects solid production. Darling offered insight into why Iglesias might still be looking for a team, while also making the case for why a club should give him an opportunity.
“The problem for Iglesias with these new analytically driven, intelligent teams is that he doesn’t check all their boxes,” Darling said, citing exit velocity as one example. “You know what he does do? He wins, he’s a great two-strike hitter, he knows how to drive in a run when you need a run, and he’s still one of the best and slickest fielders that the game has.”