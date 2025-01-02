AL Team Believed to be 'All-in' on Mets Free Agent Target Alex Bregman
The New York Mets still have a hole in their infield to fill.
The two best options remaining on the free agent market are familiar face first baseman Pete Alonso and third baseman Alex Bregman.
But while the Mets remain in on Bregman, who would likely shift Mark Vientos over to first base and spell the end of Alonso's tenure in Queens, there is another AL team that is heavily in on the 2024 Gold Glove winner.
According to Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Tigers "appear to be all-in" on Bregman.
The Tigers, who were an AL Wild Card team in 2024 and advanced to the ALDS, recently signed former New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres to a one-year, $15 million deal.
Regardless, Detroit is seeking to add another bat to plug into their infield, and Bregman, although pricey, is an ideal fit who would boost their lineup.
Bregman would be a significant position player signing for the Mets, who already inked right fielder Juan Soto to a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal this offseason.
But Alonso, a homegrown franchise cornerstone, remains as the most logical choice for the Mets. Alonso's camp, led by super agent Scott Boras, has been in contact with the Mets, however, a deal doesn't appear to be close at this point in time.
Alonso turned down a seven-year, $158 million contract extension offer from the Mets back in 2023. At the time, the Mets were being led by now former GM Billy Eppler and Alonso was under different representation.
Alonso's market has yet to heat up to this point given the hesitance from teams on giving a 30-year-old power-hitting first baseman a long-term deal.
Regardless, Alonso is a fan-favorite, durable, and has hit the most home runs in the National League (226) since making his major league debut with the Mets in 2019.
Should Alonso and the Mets reunite, the right-handed slugger would be destined to shatter the franchise home run record, as he currently is just 27 homers shy of surpassing Darryl Strawberry (252) for the top spot on the list.
Bregman would upgrade the Mets' defense and give them a big bat in their lineup, but the 30-year-old third baseman could wind up with another team. Alonso should still be the Mets' No. 1 target.