Analyst assesses Juan Soto’s ‘polarizing’ first season with Mets
Juan Soto has gone on a tear for the New York Mets as they fight for a postseason spot, entering Tuesday batting .333 with eight home runs, 21 RBIs, and 20 runs scored over his last 20 games.
Yet, despite ranking near the top of the league in multiple offensive categories and being on par with his normal fielding metrics, Soto’s first season in Queens has been polarizing. During Tuesday’s edition of MLB Now on MLB Network, analyst Brian Kenny assessed why the $765 million outfielder has drawn both strong positive and negative reviews for his performance.
Through 148 games in 2025, Soto is batting .262/.396/.525 with 40 home runs, 98 RBIs, a career-high 32 stolen bases, and a league-leading 119 walks. Kenny noted that the 26-year-old lefty slugger also ranks first in on-base percentage, third in both run expectancy (48.6) and win probability added (4.7), fourth in runs created (120), and fifth in OPS+ (160).
But while Kenny described Soto as a “state-of-the-art at-bat,” he argued that relying mostly on home runs and walks for offense is “a bit less dynamic” on a day-to-day basis. The analyst compared Soto’s numbers to Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, who has produced 42 more hits than him in nine fewer games this season.
Bichette is batting .311 — 49 points higher than Soto’s average. He has also recorded 118 singles compared to Soto’s 80 and 44 doubles to Soto’s 18. Though Soto walks and homers more, Kenny stated that Bichette is “literally outhitting Soto by the literal definition.”
Soto never graded as a plus defender in his seven seasons before joining the Mets, but there is concern about his regression in right field this year. After gradually improving his fielding run value from -17 in 2022 to -4 in 2023 to 0 in 2024, he has fallen deep back into the negatives with a -11 rating in 2025.
“Normally, guys with bad reads, they lack range. With Soto, it’s more than that,” Kenny said. “There are bad reads, bad jumps, struck balls over his head, misread, doubles turned into triples.”
A closer look at the directional metrics provided within the segment showed that Soto ranks as the league’s worst outfielder in Outs Above Average (-8) when right-handed batters are up. He carries a -1 OAA against left-handed batters, suggesting he reacts slower on drop steps back and to his left when righties slice the ball the opposite way down the right-field line, often resulting in extra bases.
Read More: New York Mets star nominated for Roberto Clemente Award
Kenny closed by saying that despite the unfair expectations that come with Soto’s record-breaking contract, anyone who hits 40 home runs and leads the league in OBP is not “so-so,” like some critics have nicknamed him. But even with the excellence, he feels there is reason for the baseball world to react the way it has.
Soto and the Mets (77-73) enter Tuesday’s series opener against the San Diego Padres (82-68) with a 1.5-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final NL wild card spot. A division title is no longer within reach for New York, as the Philadelphia Phillies (90-61) clinched with a win Monday night.