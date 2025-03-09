Outside perspective on New York Mets' Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas injury timelines
The New York Mets are down two of their top starters who will miss significant time once the regular season begins on March 27. This pair of course is lefty Sean Manaea (right oblique strain) and right-handed newcomer Frankie Montas (high-grade lat strain).
Montas was shutdown for 6-8 weeks on Feb. 17 and is now on week three of said shutdown. The Mets gave Montas a platelet-rich plasma [PRP] injection shortly after revealing his prognosis. Montas signed a two-year, $34 million deal this winter with year-two being a player option in 2026. Once Montas resumes baseball activities, he will require a spring training-like ramp up period before he is ready to pitch in big-league games. This means he may not be back until June or July at best case scenario.
Montas has dealt with injuries over the past few seasons including a shoulder injury that needed surgery in 2023 when the righty was a member of the cross-town rival New York Yankees. However, Montas bounced back in 2024 to make 31 starts for the Reds and Brewers. If Montas is healthy for the second half of the season and playoffs, it's a win for the Mets.
But what are the outside medical experts saying about both Montas' and Manaea's injuries?
Dr. Laith Jazrawi, Chief of the Division of Sports Medicine at NYU Langone Orthopedics, was kind enough to speak to Mets On SI to offer an outside perspective about the timeline for each hurler.
Editor's note: Dr. Jazrawi is not treating either injured pitcher, but providing insight based off their professional expertise.
On Frankie Montas’ high-grade lat strain:
"The latissimus dorsi is one of the muscles that originates on the back and connects to the humerus," Dr. Jazrawi told Mets On SI via email. "It’s involved in a lot of functions. The lat is engaged in the rotation of the body and all parts of the pitching maneuver.
"It’s heavily involved in the throwing motion. The muscle pulls the arm toward the body and rotates the arm. As they’re pitching, they’re not only internally rotating their arm; their torso and back are also moving.
"The strain must be pretty bad if it’s being reported that [Montas] received a PRP injection. The rotation of the body during pitching is going to stress this part of the muscle and tendon unit. Especially if he’s getting PRP, he’s likely out a minimum of six weeks and will likely be out at least two months.
"It’s hard to protect the lat because it’s involved in almost every motion of the shoulder of moving the arm and also back motion. He’ll likely start with rest for a week or two. He would gradually do light jogging. A throwing program won’t start until a month afterward [Montas is currently on the third week of his shutdown period]. Over the course of the month, he will likely come back on a pitching program. Especially if they’re getting PRP, he’s out a minimum of six weeks."
Sean Manaea’s right oblique strain:
As for Manaea, who re-signed with the Mets in December on a three-year, $75 million deal, he strained his right oblique a few weeks ago. Earlier in the week, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns told reporters that Manaea will be re-imaged on Monday or Tuesday. If all goes well, the southpaw will begin progressing into a throwing program.
Here's what Dr. Jazrawi had to say about Manaea, who is expected to return to action by April.
"The obliques run down the side of abdomen and allow body to twist and bend," Dr. Jazrawi said. "The obliques are a set of several muscles. Depending on how the pitcher throws or pitches, they can become strained. Since there are no reports of a PRP injection, the recovery would be two to four weeks.
"[The Mets will] likely be a little more aggressive with Manaea’s return than with Montas’ return. They might not have Manaea throw immediately, but he’ll run a little earlier, get in the gym and do things that don’t affect the core muscles. But it’s hard to protect the muscles because they are part of core. However, he’ll be back quicker. I’d imagine it would be two weeks before he may be back in the throwing program."