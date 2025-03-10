New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos poised for another huge leap in 2025
The New York Mets have an emerging young star in Mark Vientos. After a stellar 2024 campaign and strong start in spring training, Vientos appears primed to assert himself in a stacked Mets lineup.
Vientos got his bat going early on Sunday, hitting a two-run blast in the first inning against the Washington Nationals. So far this spring, Vientos has batted .273 with six hits and three RBIs.
Vientos is coming off a 2024 season where he hit 27 home runs and batted .266/.322/.516 in 111 games for the Mets. His breakout was a key reason for the team's late surge and postseason run, where Vientos continued to perform at the plate, launching two homers in the NLDS and three in the NLCS. Having been tested by some of the National League's best pitchers, Vientos has earned his place in one of the best lineups the Mets have had in years.
On Friday, MLB insider Jon Heyman shared what the plan will be for the top half of the Mets' lineup to start the season.
The decision to have Vientos bat cleanup against left-handed pitchers reflects the trust that second-year manager Carlos Mendoza has in his third baseman to continue to ascend and provide consistent slugging. With Brandon Nimmo dealing with a knee injury and Francisco Alvarez headed for surgery and slated to miss 6-8 weeks with a broken hamate bone of his left hand, the Mets will need to rely on early production from Vientos.
Vientos' ability to play multiple positions may also be a valuable asset for the Mets going forward. Before Pete Alonso was retained, Pat Ragazzo of On SI and other outlets reported that the Mets were comfortable shifting Vientos to first base if Alonso didn't return. Between Luisangel Acuna, Brett Baty, and Ronny Mauricio, the hope was that one would emerge to fill the hole left at third base. But with Alonso back on a two-year deal with an opt-out after 2025, the club won't have to make the change just yet.
Still, it could benefit both Vientos and a potential third base replacement to gain some experience with Alonso's long-term outlook uncertain.
Vientos has shown improvement in the field so far this spring, an area of his game that still has some question marks. Leveling up his play at third base and making the expected strides in the batter's box will be the next evolution that can elevate Vientos into All-Star consideration.
The Mets have one of the best lineups in baseball, at least on paper. A big part of this is the potential of their 25-year-old third baseman. If the Mets lineup produces as predicted, Mark Vientos will be a big reason why.