Angels 'Looking at' Mets Free Agent Pete Alonso, Per Insider
The holiday season has passed and 2025 is here with one question remaining; Where will New York Mets free agent slugger Pete Alonso land?
After spending the first six seasons of his career with the Mets, Alonso is a free agent for the first time in his career and his market has been moving quite slow.
The 30-year-old first baseman reportedly turned down a seven-year, $158 million deal in 2023 and that decision has yet to pan out for him. Teams across the league have been starting to fill their voids at first base and Mets and Alonso remain far apart on any potential deal in reported negotiations.
With Alonso's future in New York unclear at this point, one AL West team could be a surprise destination for the All-Star first baseman.
Speaking on the B/R Walkoff podcast on Wednesday, MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post said that the Los Angeles Angels are "looking at" Alonso but just like the ongoing situation with the Mets, there is a gap between the two sides in terms of the years.
"I do believe Arte Moreno wants to get another big bat in there," Heyman said. "And they would move (Nolan) Schanuel out to left field if they were to do that. I think Santander is probably a little more likely.”
The Angels are coming off a dismal 2024 season, finishing 63-99 and in dead last in the AL West. But they have made some notable offseason moves in trying to improve their team with the biggest one being acquiring power-hitting DH/outfielder Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves.
However, Heyman still believes that Alonso will likely end up back with the Mets despite the two sides being apart on years.
The Polar Bear is coming off his most disappointing season on offense to date as he slashed just .240/.329/.459 with a career-worst .788 OPS, 34 home runs and 88 RBI across 162 regular season games.
While it remains unclear where Alonso will end up signing before the start of the 2025 season, the Angels seem to be a potential landing spot at the moment.