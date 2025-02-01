Boomer Esiason's Bold Pete Alonso, Mets Prediction Has Yet to Come True
It is now February 1, the New York Mets pitchers and catchers will be reporting to spring training on February 12, and former Mets slugger Pete Alonso is still unsigned as a free agent.
In a January 31 report, Pet Ragazzo of Mets On SI wrote, "Speaking of Alonso, the Mets are back in talks with the first baseman and there is belief that some progress has been made towards a reunion. That doesn't mean it is close or a guarantee anything will get done, but it's a positive sign following last weekend's verbal fireworks.
Ragazzo also added, "There is widespread industry belief that Alonso's preference is to remain with the Mets."
It's surely good for Mets fans to hear that Alonso will likely be back. However, most would have preferred that the deal got done by now.
One of these fans is former New York Jets quarterback and WFAN radio host Boomer Esiason. The 1988 NFL MVP and four-time NFL Pro Bowler (who is a huge Mets fan) went viral for his X post on January 30 that wrote, "I’m feeling like Pete is a Met tomorrow. 🙏🏻".
According to a February 1 article from Thomas Gamba-Ellis of the New York Post, Esiason doubled down on this sentiment during his “Boomer and Gio” show on January 31 by saying, “I’m thinking today is the day [Alonso will sign], and I’m thinking it’s probably gonna happen at 10:05. I just wanted to get out in front of it.
“As a diehard Met fan myself, I want the guy at first base, I want him in the lineup,” Esiason added. “Steve Cohen has done a lot of great things for us since he’s taken over ownership of the team and this would be another one.”
Alas, Friday came and went and Alonso is still unsigned. But the bottom line is that if Alonso does end up rejoining the Mets this offseason, nobody will care when he puts pen to paper.