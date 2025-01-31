Source: Mets Have Checked in on Rays First Baseman Yandy Diaz
Another first base option has entered the chat for the New York Mets.
The Mets have checked in on Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz, as sources told Mets On SI.
This also isn't the first conversation the Mets have had with Tampa this offseason regarding Diaz, who would be an impactful acquisition via trade.
Diaz is set to make $10 million in 2025, which is the final guaranteed year of his deal. He has a $12 million club option for 2026, which will be his age-34 season.
Diaz is currently the Rays' main leadoff hitter. Bringing him in would solve the hole at first base and allow Mark Vientos to stay at third base, but not fill the Mets' cleanup spot. Diaz is also rough defensively at the position, posting -3 Outs Above Average and -5 Defensive Runs saved at first base in 2024.
That said, Diaz has a career slash line of .288/.373/.433 and a .806 OPS. He doesn't have as much power as Pete Alonso, but he's an on-base machine and won a batting title in 2023.
Speaking of Alonso, the Mets are back in talks with the first baseman and there is belief that some progress has been made towards a reunion. That doesn't mean it is close or a guarantee anything will get done, but it's a positive sign following last weekend's verbal fireworks. The chances of Alonso returning to Queens appear to have risen since Saturday's public show-and-tell from Mets owner Steve Cohen about how exhausting negotiations have been.
There is widespread industry belief that Alonso's preference is to remain with the Mets. This theory makes sense given he has yet to sign any deal with the seriously interested Toronto Blue Jays who he has been speaking to for a while now.
Former Met and future Hall of Fame starter Max Scherzer signed on with the Blue Jays on Thursday. Scherzer and Alonso are close friends and Toronto brass as well as others around the game are under the impression that the right-handed pitcher could help recruit Alonso to the Blue Jays. Toronto's goal was to land two of Scherzer, Alonso and Alex Bregman.
Time will tell whether Alonso and the Mets can find common ground and run it back for at least one more year with Juan Soto now added to the fold.
In the meantime, the Mets have at least three pivot options at first base on the table via the trade market in Ryan Mountcastle of the Baltimore Orioles, Spencer Torkelson of the Detroit Tigers and now Diaz with the Rays.
On the relief pitching front, the Mets brought back righty Ryne Stanek this week. They have also been interested in lefty Tim Hill.
The Mets could very well be done making big moves in their bullpen but one name they like is right-hander Ryan Brasier, who was recently designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers. A number of teams are expected to be interested in Brasier so the Mets are unlikely to be the only club that could consider him.
Brasier had a recurring calf injury in 2024, which landed him on the IL on two separate occasions for a span of two months each. But he did have a solid 3.54 ERA in 28 innings. In the postseason, the righty had a 5.00 ERA in nine innings.
The Dodgers didn't have a spot for him in their big-league bullpen anymore after bringing back Blake Treinen and signing Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates. Brasier will turn 38 in August and holds a 3.85 ERA since making his MLB debut in 2013.
