Brandon Nimmo ties Mets record with huge day at the plate
After letting a six-run lead slip away on Sunday, the New York Mets responded in a major way offensively against the Washington Nationals in their series finale.
The Mets' bats erupted on Monday against the Nationals' pitching staff as they split the four-game series against their division rivals, winning 19-5 to become the first MLB team to reach 20 wins this season. 19 runs are the most runs New York has scored in a game since the 2018 season.
The biggest story on the afternoon came from Brandon Nimmo, who entered Monday's action mired in a major offensive slump. Nimmo, however, not only broke out of his offensive slump, but also made Mets history along the way. The 32-year-old went 4-for-6 at the plate, slugging two home runs, including a grand slam to drive in a total of nine RBI, which tied a Mets franchise record that was set by Carlos Delgado against the New York Yankees back in 2008.
Nimmo also became the first big league player to drive in all nine of his runs between the sixth and eighth innings since Sammy Sosa accomplished that feat against the Colorado Rockies in 2002.
Nimmo's offensive explosion against the Nationals was an encouraging sign for the Mets, as he entered Monday's action batting just .192 to begin the season. Nimmo gave his reaction to tying the Mets' franchise record for RBIs in a game when he spoke with SNY's Gary Cohen and Daniel Murphy after the game.
"That's really cool to tie a franchise record and you just enjoy days like this. It's one of the reasons you play baseball," Nimmo said. "It can be so frustrating at times but so rewarding in others. You just keep fighting, try to stay calm, cool and collected through it and eventually break through and have days like this, so really special day."
Nimmo was also asked about his reaction when Mark Vientos hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning, which spoiled any chance for the outfielder to break the Mets' all-time RBI record in a game.
"I was happy for him, but I was thinking, 'Oh man, this would be really cool, come up and see if I can get a couple more RBIs and get over the top,''' Nimmo said. "I didn't know that I was sitting, tying with the record, I didn't know I needed one more...that would've been really cool, but also very, very happy for Vientos."
Even though he didn't reach that 10 RBI mark, Nimmo and the Mets will certainly take their 19-run outburst they strung together against their division foes to return on Tuesday with the best record in baseball.