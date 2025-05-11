Inside The Mets

Brett Baty continues to find offensive rhythm for Mets

Brett Baty is beginning to get into an offensive groove for the Mets.

Logan VanDine

May 10, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) congratulates New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (7) for hitting a three run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
It was another great day at the plate for New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty.

Despite the Mets coming up short against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, losing 6-5, Baty once again proved that he belongs in the major leagues. After hitting his second home run of the season on Friday, the 25-year-old slugged two more home runs for New York, which accounted for all five of the team's runs on the night.

It was also the first time in his MLB career that Baty mashed two home runs in one game.

Baty's offensive explosion at the plate has certainly been a welcoming sign for the Mets, especially after just sending their former first-round pick down to Triple-A on April 25 when both Jeff McNeil and Francisco Alvarez returned from their respective injuries. But after losing designated hitter/outfielder Jesse Winker to the 10-day injured list with an oblique injury, that opened that door for Baty to return to the big leagues and hopefully stay for the long haul.

Baty met with reporters after Saturday's game and talked about how his work in the batting cages has resulted in him finding success in the batter's box.

"I've really been, these past couple days, just trying to challenge myself in the cages and I think that's translated a little bit on the field," Baty said. "Not necessarily making the game easier but making it really hard in the cage so that I can go out with my best approach in the game."

After struggling mightily at the plate to begin his season, Baty has quickly turned a corner and may not be taken out of the lineup anytime soon. Over his last four games, the young infielder has gone 5-for-14 at the plate with four home runs and eight RBI, and his batting average climbed up to .227 on the season.

Baty has certainly proven since returning from the minor leagues that he has no intention of getting sent back down. The Mets may finally be seeing their 2019 first-round selection come into full fruition with the bat that they have long been waiting for.

