Brett Baty is becoming an essential part of the Mets' success
Every MLB season brings unexpected surprises and breakout players, often ones who weren’t on many radars before Opening Day. For the New York Mets, that player has been Brett Baty.
A former first-round pick in 2019, Baty was largely written off by many as a failed prospect. Despite calls for the Mets to trade him, the organization remained confident that he had yet to reach his full potential—and that patience is finally starting to pay off.
Read More: Mets' Brett Baty drew trade interest from these 2 teams
In Saturday’s game against the Colorado Rockies, Baty hit a bases-clearing triple in the first inning to give the Mets an early lead, something fans in Queens have grown used to.
Since returning from Triple-A Syracuse on May 5, Baty has hit .316 with five home runs, 16 RBI, and a .992 OPS. Defensively, he has excelled at both third and second base, posting a +2 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS), giving the Mets a notable boost on defense.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has been shuffling the lineup to find the best offensive combination for a team struggling to produce runs. One key move has been promoting Brett Baty to the fifth spot in the lineup.
Since Jesse Winker's injury and with Mark Vientos’ struggles at the plate, the Mets have lacked a reliable player to drive in the top four hitters in the lineup. Baty’s production behind Lindor, Nimmo, Soto, and Alonso makes the Mets' offense far more formidable.
Reporters asked Carlos Mendoza about what he’s seeing from Baty and why he decided to move him up in the lineup.
"It's just the defense, the at-bats, the conviction." Mendoza said after the game.
The ‘conviction’ Mendoza mentioned has been crucial to Brett Baty’s breakthrough. While it was always clear that Baty possessed the talent and tools of a major leaguer, previous stints saw him lose confidence and stray from his game by pulling the ball too much.
Baty’s triple in the first inning was driven to the deepest part of the opposite field—an approach that has become a hallmark of his game since returning. His ability to drive the ball to all fields with power was a defining trait during his time in the minors, and it’s now translating at the big-league level.
He’s starting to resemble the player the Mets envisioned when they drafted him out of Lake Travis High School in Texas back in 2019, finally turning potential into production and rewarding the organization’s patience by emerging as a vital part of the team.