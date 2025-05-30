Mets' Brett Baty drew trade interest from these 2 teams
New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2025 season for Mets fans.
Once Baty started slow out of the gates, it seemed that some fans accepted the fact that it would be another year of Baty (who was once one of New York's most promising prospects) failing to produce at the major league level.
Then Baty caught fire once he was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse earlier this month. In his past 7 games, Baty is hitting .360 with a .968 OPS, and he boasts an impressive .863 OPS in his past 30 games.
As a result of his success, many believe Baty deserves to win the starting third base job over Mark Vientos, who has been in a slump for essentially the entire 2025 season.
Read more: Mets could 'use' this outfielder on the trading block, per expert
Baty was thought to be a prime trade candidate for the Mets throughout the entire offseason, especially after Vientos' breakout 2024 campaign that made it seem like New York's hot corner would be his for the foreseeable future.
And in a May 30 article, Jon Heyman of the New York Post revealed two specific teams that had been interested in trading for Baty.
Heyman noted that both the Miami Marlins and the Chicago White Sox made their interest in trading for Baty known. He also said that several other (unnamed) teams had their eyes on the 25-year-old.
Ultimately, both the Mets' front office and the franchise's fan base have got to be feeling good about having kept Baty in Queens, given how important he has been to the team over the past month.