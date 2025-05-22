Brett Baty's confidence continues to grow after strong game for Mets
If there were any doubts about Brett Baty's ability to make an impact for the New York Mets this season, the former first-round pick has certainly brushed off those concerns.
The Mets snapped their three-game skid on Wednesday as they salvaged the finale of their series against the Boston Red Sox, winning 5-1. Baty was one of the biggest stories on the night for the Amazins'. Despite entering this game going 0-for-7 against lefty pitchers this season and with Boston having hard-throwing lefty Garrett Crochet on the mound for them, Carlos Mendoza still opted to go with Baty at third base for the third straight night.
With the Mets entering this game scoring just one run in the first two games and six over their last 10, Baty got the offense started for New York by lacing an RBI single during his first at-bat in the second inning to give his team an early 1-0 lead.
With the game tied at one heading into the seventh, Baty broke the tie by lining a two-run single that restored New York's lead, 3-1. The Mets tacked on another in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Juan Soto and a solo shot by Francisco Lindor in the ninth to the secure the win.
This latest clutch performance once again proved that the 25-year-old Baty belongs in the big leagues for the long haul. After the game, Baty was asked about where his confidence level is at during this point of the season.
"It's there for sure. I'm just trying to come in and be a good player for the New York Mets and just hit the ball hard, play good defense and try to help the team win," Baty said.
Baty's future looked bleak when he was optioned back to Triple-A Syracuse on April 24 following a slow start at the big league level. But since his return from the minor leagues on May 7, Baty has gone 9-for-36 at the plate with four home runs and nine RBI through 12 games. This productive stretch has helped the young infielder earn a starting role on the team, sharing third base duties with Mark Vientos.
While the Mets still have plenty of offensive issues that they would like to work on, they will certainly take Baty's encouraging strides at the plate.