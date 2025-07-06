Brewers ace viewed as top trade target for Mets
The New York Mets are almost certainly going to acquire at least one pitcher before the July 31 trade deadline. And given how injury-plagued their starting rotation has been of late, it seems likely they're going to try and add another starter.
One pitcher who could become available is Brewers ace Freddy Peralta, who boasts a 9-4 record with a 2.91 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 99 innings pitched this season.
While one would assume that a team with a 49-39 record would be reluctant to trade their best starter, CBS Sports' R.J. Andersen explained why Milwaukee might part ways with him in a June 30 article — and also listed the Mets as one of his top potential destinations.
"While conventional wisdom suggests Peralta, the best starter on a playoff-caliber team, should remain in place, I think there's reason to include him, if only just in case. Peralta's name has populated the rumor mill dating back to the offseason before last, when the Brewers traded Corbin Burnes. He's now under contract for just one more season, suggesting a move is probably coming at some point before Opening Day 2026," Andersen wrote.
"The Brewers, who could have more healthy starters than spots by the time the deadline arrives, have shown in the past that they're willing to operate in a counterculture manner if the right opportunity presents itself. (Remember the Josh Hader trade?) Given the expected state of the market, Peralta could be the top available starter, creating the possibility that the Brewers could leverage other clubs to net an impressive return.
"I don't think a trade is a given, and truth told I'd prefer the Brewers keep Peralta and try to win a title. If you squint, though, you can see the stars coming into alignment on this one," Andersen added before listing the Mets, Yankees, and Padres as Peralta's top three landing spots.
Adding Peralta to the Mets' rotation would make them much more formidable, especially once Kodai Senga returns from injury.