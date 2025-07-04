Experts suggests surging AL slugger as Mets center field solution
If there's one position in the field where the New York Mets can most clearly improve, it's center field. This is proven by Mets center fielders having a collective .630 OPS to this point in the season, which is 23rd in all of MLB.
It was clear that center field would be a weakness for this team heading into the 2025 season, and this was exacerbated once Jose Siri went down with a leg injury. However, since longtime infielder Jeff McNeil has proven versatile enough to play in center, this has alleviated New York's need for another true center field presence.
But that doesn't mean they won't look to upgrade as the trade deadline looms. And in a July 4 article, Mike Puma of the New York Post noted that Los Angeles Angels center fielder Jo Adell looks to be a top trade option for the Mets.
Jo Adell has been a pleasant surprise for the Angels this season, as he boasts an .818 OPS with 18 home runs heading into Los Angeles' July 4 game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Baseball Savant shows that Adel hasn't been good defensively this year, but he has made up for these struggles with his bat (which is proven by his 1.0 WAR in 2025).
The Angels have been one of baseball's hottest teams over the past few weeks (while the Mets have been the coldest). So while they might decide to not sell some of their top assets as the trade deadline approaches, if they do decide to sell Adell, sending him to the Mets would make sense for both sides.