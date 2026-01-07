Mets land two talented pitchers from Brewers in hypothetical trade proposal

With the offseason continuing on for the New York Mets, a recent hypothetical trade proposal would make a lot of sense to help improve an area of need.

So far this winter, the Mets have received a lot of criticism for the job that they have done. This is a team coming off a historic collapse, and it has frustrated the fanbase quite a bit. The decision to trade Brandon Nimmo, along with losing Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz in free agency, didn’t help matters.

So far, the replacements of Jorge Polanco and Devin Williams haven't generated much excitement, and this is a team that needs to make a splash and improve their outfield and starting rotation. Fortunately, there are still two great outfielders on the market who could help in Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker. Either of these players would be an excellent addition for the Mets and solve the need.

Furthermore, while there are good starting pitchers available in free agency, the mindset of the front office hasn’t been to invest long-term in starting pitchers. With that being said, it could push them into the trade market to improve.

Mets acquire Freddy Peralta and Trevor Megill from Brewers in trade proposal

In a January 7 article, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report proposed a hypothetical trade between the Mets and Milwaukee Brewers. In this blockbuster deal, Milwaukee would send starter Freddy Peralta and closer Trevor Megill to the Mets in exchange for top prospects Jonah Tong, A.J. Ewing, and Jacob Reimer.

"With David Peterson and rookie Nolan McLean slated to anchor the Mets rotation, this deal would give them a bona fide staff ace in Freddy Peralta, and also give the organization a jump on potentially signing him to a long-term extension," Reuter wrote. "It also provides some insurance for Devin Williams in the closer's role after he had an up-and-down 2025 season, as Trevor Megill has 51 saves over the last two years and would join Luke Weaver and A.J. Minter to form a strong group of setup options."

Even though both Peralta and Megill are going to be free agents at the end of the year, acquiring them would be an instant upgrade for New York if they are serious about competing in 2026. Peralta is squarely in his prime and would be the ace of this staff right away,. The Mets do have a couple of young arms that they like, led by McLean, but Peralta would give them the proven arm they are seeking.

Furthermore, the addition of Megill as well would strengthen New York's bullpen. This is a unit that lost Edwin Diaz to free agency and replaced him with Williams; although Williams has been an elite closer with the Brewers, he really struggled for the most part with the New York Yankees.

As mentioned prior, both Peralta and Megill are set to be free agents at the end of the year. However, the Mets certainly have the financial resources to make it work, especially if Peralta is open to an in-season extension.

Heading back to the Brewers is a talented trio of prospects, with Tong likely capable of being in the starting rotation on Opening Day. Reimer and Ewing are also emerging position players that can address Milwaukee's needs in the lineup in due time.

Overall, this deal would make a lot of sense for the Mets and is the type of splash that the franchise needs to improve for 2026.

