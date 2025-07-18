Can a Baby Met lock down third base in the second half?
As the second half of the season begins, the New York Mets still haven't found their answer at third base. While Mark Vientos, Brett Baty, and Ronny Mauricio have all had opportunities at the hot corner, none have fully seized the everyday role.
Many times this season, the offense has been inconsistent: one night it's formidable, and the next it's lifeless. While the offense's core of Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso, dubbed the "Fab Four" by owner Steve Cohen, have all put together All-Star caliber first halves, the Mets' options at third have been inconsistent to the point where they occasionally offset the production from the top of the order.
So who will look to step up and earn the bulk of playing time at third?
Mark Vientos
Heading into 2025, Vientos looked like the successor to David Wright. "Swaggy V" had a breakout 2024 campaign, slashing .271/.322/.516 with 27 homers and 71 RBI. He only increased expectations with a monster postseason, hitting .327 with five homers and a Mets postseason record 14 RBI in just 13 games.
But 2025 has been a different story, as Vientos is slashing .223/.280/.361 with a meager .640 OPS. While he looked more confident in his swing on the team's road trip before the break, no one knows what version of the 25-year-old we will see in the second half.
Vientos still has the most explosive bat of the third base candidates. If he can build on the momentum from Kansas City, this lineup can take a massive next step. Not only does a return to form for Vientos strengthen a middle or back-end of a lineup that has been inconsistent, but adds even more power to a batting order that ranks 4th in the NL in homers with 124.
Brett Baty
Like Vientos, Brett Baty's season has been a rollercoaster. After hitting just .204 with one RBI through April 23, the Mets made the difficult decision to send him down to Syracuse. However, that stint in Triple-A was short-lived: on May 5, Baty was recalled to replace Jesse Winker, who landed on the injured list with an oblique injury.
Since returning, Baty has shown flashes offensively and dazzled defensively, but he's still struggled, hitting just .200 since June 1.
While Baty is a better defensive option than Vientos at third, his bat remains a question mark. The Mets' 2019 first-round pick has seen playing time at second base this season, but that position too is crowded with depth. So while Baty will likely see good playing time in the second half, the question lies in his bat and whether or not he can produce in the bottom of New York's lineup.
Ronny Mauricio
Perhaps the most intriguing option is Ronny Mauricio. The 24-year-old has had an up-and-down season since returning from a torn ACL, but has flashed power with four homers in 29 games. While there is great promise, his development remains a work in progress.
Furthermore, Mauricio is primarily a second baseman. Yet the Mets have taken full advantage of his versatility, with sixteen games at third, seven at second, and three at shortstop. It's unknown how much of the hot corner Mauricio will see for the rest of the year, but if he develops and stays healthy, he could very well make a compelling case to stick at third.
Verdict
Third base has been a revolving door in 2025. Just when one player shows promise, struggles or injuries arise. The Mets have been rumored to be in the market for a third baseman before the trade deadline, including Diamondbacks All-Star 3B Eugenio Suárez.
However, a player the caliber of Suárez won't come without a steep price. While on-paper the trade seems like an enormous win for New York, realistically it won't be so easy to pull off. The team reportedly wants to avoid trading top prospects Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong, and Jett Williams, and Arizona would certainly at least try to include one of those three in return if they do choose to deal Suárez.
The Mets have the personnel capable of being an everyday third baseman. The only questions remaining are who it will be and how much patience will the Mets have with their development before potentially making a blockbuster move to go all-in.