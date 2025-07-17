Mets predicted to make blockbuster trade for All-Star third baseman
With the All-Star break in the books, all eyes will be on what the New York Mets will do ahead of the trade deadline.
At 55-42 and just half a game behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East, New York is expected to be heavy aggressors at the deadline, with the expectation that the ballclub will look for help in the bullpen, a backend starter, and a bat to help at the bottom of their lineup.
Could this All-Star bat be a viable option for the Mets that can propel them to another championship run? In an article for SNY.com, baseball analyst John Harper predicted that the Mets will trade for Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez.
“The caveat is that if Mark Vientos mashes for the next two weeks, coming off his big weekend in Kansas City, and looks like he’s found his ’24 form, then that would ease the need for a slugger to hit behind Pete Alonso, Harper wrote.
“But in the first half, the Mets were very much in need of another big bat to lengthen the lineup and deliver in RISP situations. Assuming Suárez is okay, after getting hit on the left hand by a pitch in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game, he’d be a great fit at third base. And because he’s a free agent after the season, the Mets wouldn’t be making a long-term commitment.”
As Harper alluded to, Suárez had a fantastic first half for the Diamondbacks. The 33-year-old is slashing .250/.320/.569 with 31 home runs (the fourth most in all of baseball) and 78 RBI in 95 games thus far. But of course, the real question that remains is where will that lead Mark Vientos, Brett Baty, or Ronny Mauricio?
Despite Vientos closing out the first half of the season going 5-for-12 with three RBI during the Mets' series against the Kansas City Royals, he has yet to replicate the breakout 2024 season he strung together when he mashed a career-high 27 home runs, as well as having a great postseason with the bat.
The Amazins' have also yet to see either Baty or Mauricio get into an offensive rhythm this season, resulting in the team using a third baseman by committee all season long with their young infielders. With the Mets getting little to no production at the bottom of their lineup this season, the addition of a talented infielder like Suárez, who looks to be in the prime of his career, would be a realistic fit for the Mets with the trade deadline just two weeks away.