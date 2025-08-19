Carlos Mendoza assesses Mets' worry about Ryan Helsley
When the New York Mets acquired fireball-throwing reliever Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline, many were convinced this could solve the Mets' recent bullpen woes.
And Helsley's accolades explain this confidence. He's a two-time All-Star, the 2024 NL Reliever of the Year, and produced a 3.00 ERA with 21 saves and 41 strikeouts in 36 innings pitched with St. Louis before the Mets traded for him.
But this past success has not translated to New York. Through eight outings with the Mets, Helsley holds a 7.11 ERA and has faltered in several crucial moments for his new team. Given how sudden Helsley's struggles came along, one can understand why the Mets' coaching staff might be worried about their newest reliever, and whether he can be trusted in the high-leverage situations the Mets traded him to execute in.
Carlos Mendoza Speaks on Ryan Helsley Amid Struggles
New York manager Carlos Mendoza was the guest on an August 18 episode of Foul Territory. At one point, he was asked to assess Helsye's transition from being a closer in St. Louis to now having a different role once he arrived on the team.
"With Hels, we were very transparent, and you've got to give the guy credit. He was willing to do whatever it takes, as soon as he got here," Mendoza said, per the Foul Territory YouTube channel. He then paraphrased Helsley, saying, "'Hey, if you need me to pitch the seventh, if you need me to pitch the eighth, the ninth, I'm good for whatever. I want to win.'
"Right away, we were like, 'Hey man, there's gonna be days where Edwin [Diaz] is down, you're gonna get the last three outs. There's gonna be days where you're pitching in the eighth, or pitching in the seventh,'" Mendoza added. "These closers are so used to when they get up, they're in the game. And that's what we kind of have been doing with him."
Mendoza then added of Helsley, "I feel like he has adjusted well. We haven't had the performance that he had wanted, that we had wanted. But it's good to see that inning last night when he was able to execute, especially the secondary pitches. I feel like that slider, it has been getting hit because he's staying middle-middle, especially when he's ahead. He's got too good of stuff.
"We're not worried about him. Because, again, he's elite. And he's gonna continue to get big outs for us," Mendoza concluded.
It's good to hear that Mendoza's confidence in Helsley hasn't wavered, and he's likely right in suggesting Helsley will right the ship at some point soon.