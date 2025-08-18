Little Leaguer roasts 'overrated' Juan Soto in viral diss
New York Mets slugger Juan Soto has been the subject of a lot of criticism this 2025 MLB season. This comes with the territory of signing the largest contract in sports history ($765 million over 15 years) with the Mets last offseason and then not producing at an MVP-caliber level.
Perhaps Soto is judged too harshly, given that he has still been an above-average hitter (he has an .880 OPS and 30 home runs as of August 18). But some are convinced that if he doesn't contend for the NL MVP every year for the next decade and a half, then that contract he received would be a gross overpay.
This seems to be the sentiment that one Little Leaguer shares, which prompted him to go viral on August 17.
Little League World Series Player Goes Viral For Juan Soto Shade
One of the best parts about August (for baseball fans) is that it marks the Little League World Series, which is an annual baseball tournament for the best Little League baseball and softball teams in the world for players who are aged 10-12 years old, which is held in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, each year.
There are always several viral (often heartwarming) moments to stem from each year's Little League World Series. However, Juan Soto isn't going to find the most recent example of this to be heartwarming.
Read more: Insider suggests David Stearns 'kicking himself' over Mets trade deadline mistake
Canada's TSN Sports Network interviewed several Little League World Series participants on August 17, asking each of them whether they wanted to get pictures or autographs of any players who took part in the MLB's Little League Classic, which was played between the Mets and Mariners on August 17.
An Australian little leaguer said he wanted an autograph from Juan Soto. Next up to respond was Misha Lee, who plays on the Canadian team. When asked whether Juan Soto was on his list as well, Lee said, "Eh, he's kind of overrated," per an X post from TSN.
Lee's response has since gone viral, with many fans finding it hilarious that this kid was willing to roast Soto in this way. While Lee did talk back his comments somewhat by saying that Soto was "pretty good" at the end of the interview, the reason Lee's comments have gone viral relates to the first thing he said about the Mets slugger.
One wouldn't imagine Soto would take these comments from a little kid to heart. But he probably wouldn't appreciate them, either.