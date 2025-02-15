Carlos Mendoza confirms Mets' Plan for Brett Baty in camp
Carlos Mendoza confirmed that Brett Baty will be getting reps at both second and third base during spring training, signaling the Mets' commitment to finding him a role on the 2025 roster.
Earlier in the offseason, Baty was said to be taking reps at first base, but with Pete Alonso returning for another year, the team is now exploring other ways to get his bat in the lineup.
Despite some ups-and-downs in 2024, Baty has remained determined to establish himself as a key piece of the Mets' future. With another year of development under his belt, the Mets clearly see potential, giving him opportunities across the infield to maximize his impact. However, last season, he played 50 games at the major league level, posting a .229/.306/.327 slash line with four home runs and 16 RBIs but struggled and lost the third base job to Mark Vientos.
New No. 7
Baty will also take the field in 2025 with a fresh look—switching to No. 7, as Juan Soto has claimed No. 22 for his debut season in Queens. While the number change is a minor adjustment, it represents a new chapter for Baty, who has been putting in the work to earn an everyday role.
Projections for 2025 are optimistic, with numbers that would make him a valuable contributor in a deep Mets lineup if he can earn at-bats in a crowded infield. His ability to play multiple positions could further solidify his place on the roster, and Mendoza's comments suggest the team is eager to see what he can do with a fresh opportunity.
With spring training getting started, Baty has the chance to prove he's ready to take the next step—and the Mets appear to be giving him a shot at making the big-league roster. But time might be running out on the 25-year-old former top prospect given the emergence of Vientos at third base, Jeff McNeil or Luisangel Acuña playing second base and the return of Alonso at first for at least one more season.