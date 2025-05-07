Carlos Mendoza confirms Mets' top prospect promoted to Double-A Binghamton
New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed to the media ahead of Tuesday’s game that shortstop Ronny Mauricio has been promoted to the club’s Double-A affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
As first reported by Newsday’s Tim Healey, Mauricio will complete his stint with High-A St. Lucie on Tuesday and travel to Binghamton on Wednesday. Mendoza stated that if all goes well with the workouts in Binghamton, Mauricio should be in the lineup for Friday’s Double-A matchup. Earlier in the day, Daniel Wexler was the first to break the news that Mauricio was being promoted, although at the time his destination was unknown.
Mauricio is at the tail-end of his recovery from a torn ACL that he suffered while playing in the Dominican Winter League in December 2023. The 24-year-old has played in five games for St. Lucie this season, recording two hits, a pair of stolen bases, and five strikeouts in 15 at-bats. Before his injury in 2023, Mauricio suited up in 26 games for the Mets, slashing .248/.296/.347 with a pair of home runs and seven stolen bases.
While there isn’t an immediate need at his natural position of shortstop, Mauricio has experience playing second base, third base, and the outfield. This year with St. Lucie, Mauricio has played a game at all three infield positions and also once as the team’s DH.
If his rehab program continues to progress, Mauricio could be an option for the big league club later this season. While the Mets have plenty of power options in their lineup, the team certainly isn’t known for their speed on the basepaths. The Mets are tied for 21st in the majors with just 22 stolen bases, eight of which belong to Luisangel Acuña. Adding the switch-hitting Mauricio to the second half of the Mets’ lineup will bring added versatility and a proven speed threat.
The Binghamton Rumble Ponies will host the Reading Fightin' Phils on Friday at 6:07 PM EDT.