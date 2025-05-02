Mets’ Pete Alonso, Luisangel Acuña named NL monthly award winners
Major League Baseball announced its first batch of monthly award winners for 2025 on Friday, and two of the National League honorees are New York Mets.
First baseman Pete Alonso was named NL Player of the Month for March/April, while versatile infielder Luisangel Acuña took home NL Rookie of the Month honors.
Alonso, 30, went unsigned until early February before returning to Queens on a two-year, $54 million deal that includes an opt-out after the current season. After posting a career-low .788 OPS in 2024, the Mets’ slugger is seizing the opportunity to reset his market value.
The four-time All-Star is off to one of the best starts of his seven-year MLB career. Going into Friday, Alonso leads the NL with a .475 on-base percentage and ranks second with a .342 batting average.
His 1.124 OPS is second in baseball, trailing only New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who earned AL Player of the Month honors. Alonso powered seven home runs and tallied 28 RBIs during the first month of the regular season.
Acuña, 23, made his first Opening Day roster and began the year in a platoon with fellow infielder Brett Baty while Jeff McNeil was on the injured list. In his first 10 games, he went just 3-for-19 (.158 average) and struck out in 23.8% of his plate appearances. But since then, his production has more closely resembled what he showed in his first MLB stint last September.
While Acuña has not provided much power in 2025, his .288 average leads all NL rookies with at least 70 plate appearances. His .342 on-base percentage is the best among active NL rookies in that group. He has totaled seven stolen bases and 13 runs scored thus far.
Acuña’s turnaround was enough to earn him a longer stay in Queens after Baty was sent down following McNeil’s return. Even with their primary second baseman back, Acuña’s play has forced the Mets to get creative defensively to keep him in the lineup. They have started McNeil in the outfield in four of his first six games back.
The Mets finished April tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for MLB’s best record at 21-10. However, after dropping their first game in May, they enter Friday’s contest with one more loss, as L.A. did not play Thursday.