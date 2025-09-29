Carlos Mendoza gets honest about Mets future after failed season
With their shutout loss to the Miami Marlins on September 28, the New York Mets' 2025 season has come to an end without them making the playoffs.
This weekend is going to take a long time for New York's loyal fan base to get over. The Mets showed no urgency or passion to win on Sunday, and they would have made it into the playoffs if they had gotten a victory because the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Cincinnati Reds, with whom New York was jockeying for playoff position.
Nobody deserves all the blame for this historic second-half collapse, which comes after the Mets had baseball's best record two months into the season. David Stearns and the rest of the front office are going to get criticism for not doing enough at the trade deadline (and making ineffective acquisitions) and underperforming players (like most of the Mets' veteran starting pitchers) are going to have fingers pointed at them.
However, a manager is typically the one who takes the most blame. And Carlos Mendoza is going to be getting quite a bit of blame this winter.
Carlos Mendoza Addresses Mets Future After Missing Playoffs
Mendoza spoke with the media after Sunday's defeat. And at one point, he was asked whether he any concern about his future in the organization.
"Look, I mean, since day one, when you're in this chair, you're on the hot seat. As simple as that," Mendoza responded, per an X post from SNY. "When you're managing a team that has a lot of expectations, and you go home, questions like this are gonna come up. And that's part of it.
"Like I said, I'm responsible. And I have to be better. As simple as that," he added.
Mendoza was also asked why he thought the Mets' talent was ultimately not enough to get them results.
"I mean, that's a question that we're gonna have to answer here, you know? Because the whole year, I kept saying, 'We got the talent, we got the talent.' And here we are, going home," he responded, per SNY. "I take responsibility. I'm the manager. It starts with me. And I've got to take a long look here, how I need to get better.
"That was the messaging to the whole team as well. This is unacceptable," Mendoza concluded.
Andy Martino of SNY reiterated that there are no plans to fire Mendoza this offseason, despite his team's "unacceptable" performance.
That said, everybody in the organization — Mendoza included — will need to take a look in the mirror this winter and assess why and how they might have played a role in this club coming up short.