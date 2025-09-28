Pete Alonso's blunt 2-word Brewers endorsement turns heads
The New York Mets have one regular season game left to play, which comes against the Miami Marlins on September 28.
If they lose, their 2025 campaign will end without them making the postseason. This would be extremely disappointing after this team (which has the second-biggest payroll in the league, behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers) made it to the NLCS last fall and was one of baseball's best teams for the first two months of this season.
Even if the Mets win on Sunday, they still need outside help if they're to reach the postseason, as they're battling with the Cincinnati Reds for the third and final NL Wild Card spot. While New York has the same record as Cincinnati (83-78) heading into their respective Sunday showdowns, the Reds hold a tiebreaker over the Mets because they won the season series (4-2) against them.
Therefore, the only way that New York makes the playoffs is if they win and the Reds lose.
The good news for New York is that the Reds are playing the Milwaukee Brewers, who have the best record (96-65) in baseball. The bad news is that the Brewers have already clinched the NL Central division, locked up the No. 1 seed in the NL postseason, and therefore have nothing to play for — unless eliminating the Reds from playoff contention is enough of a motivation.
But the bottom line is that the Mets community will be rooting for Milwaukee on Sunday.
Pete Alonso Shares 2-Word Brewers Stance
The Mets (specifically first baseman Pete Alonso) will always be connected to the Brewers after Alonso hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning of New York's winner-take-all Game 3 against Milwaukee in the 2024 NL Wild Card round, giving the Mets a 3-2 lead they ultimately held on to to advance.
Alonso might still be public enemy No. 1 in Milwaukee for that majestic blast. However, the Polar Bear doesn't hold any ill will toward the Brewers team, especially before their pivotal game against the Reds on Sunday.
This was shown in a two-word comment Alonso made that New York Post MLB Insider Jon Heyman shared in a September 28 X post.
"Mets could use re-Pete performance today in game 162 (plus a little help from Brew Crew). Pete: 'Go Brewers,'" the post wrote.
Alonso saying "Go Brewers" says it all about what New York needs (in addition to a win of their own) to secure a trip to the 2025 MLB playoffs.