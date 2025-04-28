Carlos Mendoza laments Mets failure to make 'routine' plays in loss
The New York Mets were winning their April 27 game against the Washington Nationals by a score of 7-1 in the top of the seventh inning. They ended up losing the game by a score of 8-7.
The collapse began in the bottom of the seventh, when Juan Soto couldn't find a fly ball in the sun that eventually dropped for a hit. This spurred a five-run frame that made the game 7-6.
Read more: Mets star addresses 'stupid' mistake made in loss
When Soto was asked about this play after the game, he said, “That one just got me. It was a tough ball, it just got in the sun. Every time I take a step forward, it was getting in and out of the sun, pretty hard fly ball," per an article from SNY.
That wasn't the Mets' only costly defensive mishap. During a tie game in the ninth inning, Pete Alonso fielded a ground ball with one out and runners on first and second base. While he perhaps could have tried to throw to second, he instead threw to pitcher Ryne Stanek covering first.
But the throw was over Stanek's head, which allowed the run to come home and the Nationals to walk it off.
After the game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza sent an honest message about his team's defensive woes, saying, "We didn't make a play. Yeah, it's a routine play, and we didn't make it," per an X post from SNY.
The Mets will look to put an end to this sloppy series against the Nationals on Monday, hopefully salvaging a series split.