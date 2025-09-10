Carlos Mendoza provides update on injured Mets pitcher
New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provided another injury update surrounding one of his starting pitchers.
Speaking with reporters before Wednesday's matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, Mendoza said that starting pitcher Tylor Megill is getting multiple opinions on his elbow. Megill has been out since June 17 with a right elbow sprain.
This news on Megill comes after the right-hander was shut down from throwing after feeling arm tightness while throwing secondary pitches during his sixth rehab start on Sunday. Megill notably struggled with his command during that outing, allowing five earned runs in 2+ innings on four hits while walking two with three punchouts.
Megill has struggled during his recent rehab starts, as after beginning his rehab stint by tossing three scoreless innings, the righty hurler saw his ERA rise to 6.60 in just 20 innings of work, rehabbing for both Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse.
Read More: Mets shutdown key pitcher in major blow to staff
It's been a frustrating season for Megill, who seemed to finally solidify himself as a starter in New York's rotation. The big righty got off to a fast start to the 2025 season, going 2-2 in five starts during the month of April with a 1.73 ERA, 33 strikeouts and a 1.19 WHIP across 26 innings pitched.
Megill, however, began to struggle with his velocity and command as he went 1-2 in five starts in May with a 5.96 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, and 33 punchouts in 22.2 innings of work. Megill would go on to post a 5.52 ERA in just three outings in June.
In what would be his final start before being placed on the IL against the Tampa Bay Rays on June 14, Megil turned in his worst performance of the year, lasting just 3.2 innings; although he struck out five batters, he also allowed six runs (three earned) on seven hits, two walks, two hit batsmen, one home run, and a field error to first base. He would be placed on the IL three days later and was then transferred to the 60-day IL on July 8.
With Megill now seeking multiple options on his elbow, it seems unlikely that he will return this season, with just 17 games remaining in the regular season to help a Mets rotation that has seen its veteran arms struggle. The hope is that he can avoid major surgery (such as Tommy John surgery) on the elbow, which would likely cause him to miss all of 2026.
In 14 starts, Megill went 5-5 with a 3.95 ERA, 89 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.36 in 68.1 innings.