Carlos Mendoza Assesses Luis Robert Jr.'s Mets Ceiling

The New York Mets made the final big move of their offseason when they acquired former Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. in exchange for infielder Luisangel Acuña and pitching prospect Truman Pauley.

This trade made a lot of sense from a roster perspective, given that the Mets had a surplus of quality infielders with a glaring hole in center field. However, the fact that Robert Jr. has struggled over the past several seasons made some wonder whether the Mets gave up too much for a guy who hasn't been elite since 2023.

There's also a case to be made that Robert Jr. is still the same player who produced an .857 OPS and 38 home runs in that 2023 campaign with the White Sox, and his only shortcoming since then has been an inability to stay healthy.

New York Mets outfielder Luis Robert Jr. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Mets Manager Carlos Mendoza Sends Strong Message About Luis Robert Jr.

Carlos Mendoza still believes the best is yet to come for Robert Jr., and he has a strategy to maximize the chances the peak version of him arrives in 2026.

“If we keep this guy healthy, the sky’s the limit. We’ve seen it -- 2023 I think it was when he was healthy, he was one of the best players in the league. The tools are unbelievable -- a guy that can go get it in the outfield, he’s got speed, can steal bases, can hit it as far as anybody in the game, as well. So there’s a lot to like. We’ve just got to keep him on the field," Mendoza was quoted as saying in a March 12 article from Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

When speaking about the need to give Robert Jr. more rest than he might be used to in an attempt to keep him healthy and fresh for the postseason, Mendoza added, “It’s a conversation that I need to have with him after every game. The good thing is he knows there’s a plan in place, and that we care and have the best interests for him.”

Luis Robert Jr.'s first hit in a Mets uniform!



(via @Cardinals) pic.twitter.com/ISBWJVBqUw — SNY (@SNYtv) March 12, 2026

As for Robert Jr., he indicated in the article that, “When I arrived here, I felt like I was 100 percent. And right now, I still feel like I’m 100 percent."

But the point of giving Robert Jr. additional rest is that he remains at 100 percent throughout the year, which should maximize his impact when he's on the field. And if New York can get Robert Jr. at 100 percent, their already solid offense will become even more lethal.

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