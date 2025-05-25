Inside The Mets

Carlos Mendoza provides update on Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo could appear off the bench for the New York Mets on Sunday following a notable absence.

May 10, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) runs out a single against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Ahead of the New York Mets' series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers, manager Carlos Mendoza gave an update on outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Mendoza met with reporters on Sunday and said Nimmo did not participate in any baseball activities on Saturday. However, he is hopeful Nimmo could be available off the bench for the rubber match.

Nimmo made just one plate appearance during New York's series against the Dodgers, which came in Game 1 on Friday. After striking out against Clayton Kershaw in the bottom of the second inning, Nimmo did not return to the game after the long rain delay and was replaced in left field by Jeff McNeil.

The Mets announced shortly after that the 32-year-old was removed from the game due to a stiff neck, which kept him out of Saturday's game.

Nimmo spoke about the neck issue after Friday's game, saying the problem dates back to the 2019 season, when he crashed into a wall. The outfielder has long dealt with injury issues. He also played through plantar fasciitis during the 2024 postseason, which led to him receiving platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections and undergoing physical therapy during the offseason.

With Mendoza floating the possibility of Nimmo being available off the bench for the Amazins' on Sunday, perhaps Nimmo can play through a little bit of pain, which he has been accustomed to doing.

In 49 games for the Mets this season, Nimmo is batting .212/.274/.397 with eight home runs, 27 RBIs, and an OPS of .671.

