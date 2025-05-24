Mets' Mark Vientos and Brandon Nimmo day-to-day with injuries
After enduring a grueling, nearly five-hour battle that ended in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets received even more bad news. Both third baseman Mark Vientos and outfielder Brandon Nimmo appeared on the injury report, raising concerns about their availability moving forward.
Nimmo left after experiencing neck stiffness during his first at-bat and did not return following the rain delay. Meanwhile, Vientos was initially slated to start but was removed from the lineup shortly before first pitch due to abdominal discomfort.
“I felt a tightness in my stomach area. Just a weird pain. I took a swing in the cages off the machine, felt it on one swing, took another, and then I stopped,” Vientos said to reporters after the game.
Nimmo’s injury is slightly more concerning than Vientos’, as it appears to be a recurring issue for the longtime Met. He sounded frustrated and disappointed when speaking to reporters after the game, saying he wanted to be out there helping the team.
Nimmo said he felt his neck tighten up earlier in the day and noted that the discomfort stems from a 2019 injury when he collided with a wall.
"Once I had my first at-bat with Kershaw, I couldn't pull the trigger on anything," Nimmo said to reporters after the game. "I went and told Mendy that I was more of a detriment than a help right now because I wasn't able to do my job at the plate."
If Nimmo or Vientos are forced to miss time, it would be a significant blow to a Mets team that has lost six of its last eight games. The offense has struggled mightily during this recent skid, and losing Vientos and/or Nimmo could be a serious setback.
If Vientos misses games, Brett Baty would likely see increased playing time at third base, while Starling Marte could get more opportunities as the designated hitter. Nimmo’s injury might also prompt the Mets to explore their minor league depth to find someone to take on a bigger role.
However, the Mets are hopeful that neither injury will keep the players out long term and that both key contributors will return to the lineup soon.