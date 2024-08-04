Carlos Mendoza Reveals Reason For Mets Starter’s Resurgence
New York Mets starting pitcher Jose Quintana has reminded fans why he was once considered one of baseball’s most dependable left-handed arms.
After struggling at the start of the 2024 season, Quintana has gone 3-1 with a 2.66 ERA and 24 strikeouts in his past four outings. This has lowered his season ERA to 3.89 heading into Sunday’s start against the Los Angeles Angels.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza spoke with reporters before Sunday’s game and when asked what has gone into Quintana’s recent success, the skipper praised one of his best pitches.
“Overall, the way he’s using his breaking ball,” Mendoza said, per SNY.
“That pitch is becoming a real weapon for him. We went through struggles, and once he started using the curveball, not only to get ahead but to put hitters away,” Mendoza added. “Getting that pitch where he uses the fastball in and off to righties, and then the changeup.
“He has been a different pitcher here in the past few outings.”
Entering Sunday’s game, Quintana’s curveball has accounted for 23.3% of his pitches thrown this season, according to Baseball Savant. Opponents have a .239 average and a .376 slugging percentage against the pitch.
Quintana used to rely more on his curveball earlier in his career, throwing it 30.9% of the time in 2015 and 25% of the time during his lone All-Star season in 2016.
The 35-year-old being able to throw his curveball in the strike zone when he needs to and getting hitters to chase it out of the zone with two strikes has made a massive difference in his performances.
Quintana pushed through five innings on Sunday, allowing three runs to the Angels' offense. He was able to keep the game close as the Mets currently trail 3-2.