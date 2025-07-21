Carlos Mendoza reveals Starling Marte’s return timeline from knee injury
Ahead of what could be a busy trade deadline for the New York Mets, manager Carlos Mendoza provided an update on the return of one of the team’s star players.
Starling Marte was placed on the 10-day injured list back on July 8th with a bruised knee. According to Mendoza, who spoke to the media before Monday’s game, Marte is now running at about 90 percent and should be back with the team within the week.
“He’s getting close,” Mendoza said. “He’s running up to 90 percent; he was running the bases today. He’s hitting against the machine, so hopefully in a couple of days. Not sure about maybe the last day here or maybe in San Francisco, but he’s getting close.”
Mendoza also confirmed that the Mets are not anticipating Marte needing a rehab assignment before rejoining the team.
Marte, 36, was looked at as the right-handed side of a DH platoon with Jesse Winker this year. But both players have been on the injured list for the majority of the season so far, with Marte suiting up in just 58 games and Winker only seeing action in 26 contests. In the absence of Marte and Winker, the Mets have rotated through players like Jeff McNeil and Mark Vientos at the DH position.
In his 58 games this year, Marte has slashed a respectable .270/.353/.387 with four home runs, 20 RBI, and five stolen bases. He has only suited up in five games as an outfielder, with just one of those being a complete game at the position.
Winker’s return from injury is still up in the air. The veteran is back on the IL with back inflammation after returning for just two games from the oblique injury that sidelined him for more than two months. The durability of both Marte and Winker is something that could be under consideration for the Mets as the trade deadline approaches on July 31st.