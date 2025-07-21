New York Mets' Pete Alonso addresses injury status
The New York Mets have dodged a bullet regarding one of their most important players.
For the first time in over a year, first baseman Pete Alonso was not penciled into New York's starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Before the game started, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters that the 30-year-old was dealing with a right hand contusion that made him day-to-day.
Read More: New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso dealing with injury
Fortunately, Alonso replaced Mark Vientos at first base in the seventh inning, confirming that his initial absence from the lineup was out of precaution. He went on to play in the rest of the Mets' eventual 3-2 win over the Reds, and made one plate appearance in the bottom of the eighth inning, which concluded in a strikeout.
After the game, the slugger provided further details regarding his injury.
"Yesterday was kind of like managing the swelling and everything and today, obviously, didn't start the game, so it was precautionary," Alonso said to the media. "I got to a point where I felt like I could go and help the team, and I was happy to get out there."
Alonso is also highly optimistic that he will be back in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against the Los Angeles Angels; this sentiment was shared by Mendoza.
Through 100 games this season (including Sunday), Alonso is hitting .275/.370/.520 with 21 home runs, 77 RBI, and a career-best 150 wRC+, which ranks second on the team behind only Juan Soto. The first baseman's excellent first half earned him a trip to Atlanta for the All-Star Game, his fifth career selection.
In addition to his elite power (247 career home runs, just six behind Darryl Strawberry for the Mets' franchise record), Alonso has been renowned for his durability; the slugger had played in 946 of a possible 970 games since his debut in 2019, which included playing in all 162 games last season. With his appearance off the bench in Sunday's game, Alonso extended his franchise record consecutive games streak to 354, although that hasn't weighed on his mind.
"I really don't care about the streak," Alonso said. "I just want to be out there and play every day, as long as I'm able to. That's just who I am. If I'm able to play, I'm going to strap it on and go do it. So, I was really happy that my body allowed me to get out there today and I just want to keep being able to do that."
With Alonso still available to anchor the lineup, the Mets will continue their pursuit of the National League East crown. Entering Monday, New York trails the Philadelphia Phillies by just a half-game for first place in the division.