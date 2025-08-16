Carlos Mendoza sends Nolan McLean clear message before Mets debut
On August 16, New York Mets No. 3 overall prospect and top pitcher Nolan McLean will be making his MLB debut at home against the Seattle Mariners.
There's no question that McLean is deserving of this massive opportunity, as he has posted an 8-5 record with a 2.45 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 113.2 innings pitched in the minor leagues this season. However, this isn't just some feel-good, spur-of-the-moment move the Mets are making. This is a team that has lost 13 of its last 15 games and is in dire need of an injection of energy.
Therefore, the Mets are calling McLean up so that he can contribute to them getting back on track, which is a lot of pressure to put on a 24-year-old who has never before played in MLB.
Carlos Mendoza's Message to Nolan McLean Before MLB Debut
That being said, it's clear that Mets manager Carlos Mendoza doesn't want McLean feeling the gravity of his current situation, at least not when making his actual MLB debut on Saturday. This was conveyed through Mendoza's comments in an August 15 article from Mollie Walker of the New York Post.
"The other thing I told him is to just have fun. Have fun, go out there and be yourself. We’re not expecting heroes here," Mendoza is quoted as saying. "Just go out there and be yourself. Give us a chance to win a baseball game and he just smiled.”
When McLean was speaking ahead of his debut, he said, “I think the thing for me is just going out there and trusting my stuff. Trying to enjoy the moment and just compete with everything I got. At the same time, being able to pick everybody’s brains here and get some experience, some opinions on other things.”
The Mets' front office was clearly careful in deciding when to bring McLean up to the big leagues, as they didn't want to rush him before he was prepared, so that it would hopefully not be a poor performance and sour experience.
Not only has New York's brass clearly deemed McLean ready for the Citi Field spotlight, but they need him to be ready in hopes of potentially helping them get over this brutal losing skid.
It will be fascinating to see how the Mets respond to McLean making his debut, and whether this infusion of youthful energy can kickstart the team returning to its winning ways.