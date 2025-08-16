Pete Alonso's clear connection to Yankees owner turns heads before free agency
While the New York Mets are guaranteed to have first baseman slugger Pete Alonso through the rest of this 2025 season, all indications are that he's going to opt out of his current two-year, $54 million deal this offseason (which includes a player option after the first year) and become a free agent once again, just like he did one year ago.
It will be fascinating to see how Alonso's free agency plays out. It didn't seem to work out in the Polar Bear's favor last winter, as he ultimately didn't get the long-term deal he was seeking. The primary reason for this is likely because Alonso is a power-hitting third baseman who is now 30, and those players typically see regression at around this time or into their mid-thirties.
However, Alonso has put together a career campaign this season, which should work wonders for what he's able to command once free agency negotiations begin.
Pete Alonso Has Connection With Yankees Owner
The Mets are almost guaranteed to try and sign Alonso this offseason if (and when) he opts out. However, they might not be New York's only team that has an interest in acquiring the Polar Bear.
New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman seemed to be alluding to this in an August 14 article by calling attention to a connection that Alonso has with Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner: both are Tampa, Florida residents and both went to college at the University of Florida.
While this is definitely an interesting factoid, it's not like Steinbrenner is going to tell GM Brian Cashman to break the bank on Alonso just because they share the same alma mater and live close to each other in the offseason.
Not to mention that while the Yankees were active in acquiring a first baseman last offseason (which they ultimately did by getting Paul Goldschmidt), the belief around the organization is that 26-year-old Ben Rice (who is having a breakout season in the Bronx, producing 17 home runs with a .788 OPS so far) is ready to assume an everyday role at first base for the club in 2026.
In other words, Alonso's connection to Steinbrenner aside, it doesn't seem likely that the Polar Bear will be switching New York teams in free agency. So Mets fans can breathe a sigh of relief that, in case Alonso does end up elsewhere after this season, he's probably going to be leaving the Big Apple.