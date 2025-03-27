Carlos Mendoza touches on Mets’ decision to DFA standout slugger
Opening Day has finally arrived, but as the New York Mets kick off their regular-season play in Houston, they will do so without one of their standout spring training performers.
Just before the Mets revealed their 26-man roster, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reported that outfielder Alexander Canario did not make the team and was subsequently designated for assignment. Since Canario was out of minor league options, the Mets could not send him to Triple-A unless he passed through waivers first.
Canario, who will turn 25 in May, was acquired from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations in late February. Over the course of 17 spring training games, he hit .306/.419/.611 (1.030 OPS) with three home runs—two of which came in the Mets’ penultimate Grapefruit League game on March 23.
Unfortunately for the power-hitting right-hander, the Mets had six healthy outfielders ahead of him on the depth chart: Juan Soto, Brandon Nimmo, José Siri, Tyrone Taylor, Starling Marte, and Jesse Winker. Hours before Thursday’s season opener, manager Carlos Mendoza spoke about the tough decision to let Canario go, sharing that the Mets had an honest conversation with him about the situation on Wednesday.
“It’s not always an easy decision when you have to DFA someone the day of Opening Day. It took us all the way to today pretty much,” Mendoza said. “You gotta give him credit because he had a really good camp. He opened up a lot of eyes, not only here in the organization but with 29 other teams."
Before joining New York, Canario had emerged as a highly regarded prospect within the San Francisco Giants organization before being traded to Chicago in the 2021 deadline deal that sent former MVP Kris Bryant to the Bay Area. Canario hit 37 home runs across three levels during his first full season with the Cubs, but has struggled to replicate that success.
The right-handed slugger played just 59 games in 2023 and 79 in 2024, missing time due to ankle and shoulder injuries. Along with durability concerns, Canario has also stuggled to make consistent contact.
Over seven minor league seasons, Canario has struck out in 26.3% of his plate appearances—a number that has been rising recently. Last season, he posted a 30.4% strikeout rate at Triple-A Iowa.
Canario has appeared in just 21 major league games, batting .286/.333/.524 with two home runs and eight RBIs over 45 plate appearances. In that small sample, his strikeout rate stands at 42.2%, while his contact rate is 59.8%. This spring, he struck out 15 times and drew seven walks over 43 plate appearances.
In addition to Canario, the Mets also designated José Azocar for assignment. The 28-year-old outfielder has played 214 MLB games over the past three seasons and, like Canario, was out of minor league options.
If either player goes unclaimed, they will likely join the Triple-A Syracuse starting lineup.