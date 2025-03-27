New York Mets Finalize Official Opening Day Roster
Opening Day is finally upon us as the New York Mets get set for Game No. 1 in Houston against the Astros on Thursday, March 27.
Four hours prior to first pitch at 4:10 p.m. E.T. the Mets officially released their Opening Day roster, which is final when the 2025 regular season officially kicks off this afternoon.
Coming off a season, where the Mets shattered expectations by coming within two wins of a World Series appearance and taking the Los Angeles Dodgers to six games in the NLCS, the hype and buzz is at an all-time high, especially after netting Juan Soto to the richest contract in sports history.
Along with Soto, the Mets have a number of returning faces and stars such as NL MVP runner-up Francisco Lindor, who should be team captain, Brandon Nimmo, Mark Vientos, Pete Alonso, Jesse Winker, Starling Marte, Sean Manaea, Edwin Diaz, Kodai Senga, David Peterson and others.
Although the OMG Mets were put to rest once the book closed on 2024, this 2025 Mets squad is ready to capture their own identity as they look for redemption and to finish what they started this year.
Now, without further ado let's dive into the Mets' 2025 Opening Day roster!
Catcher
Luis Torrens
Hayden Senger
Infield
First base: Pete Alonso
Second base: Brett Baty
Third base: Mark Vientos
Shortstop: Francisco Lindor
Utility: Luisangel Acuña
Outfield:
Left field: Brandon Nimmo
Center Field: Jose Siri
Right Field: Juan Soto
Tyrone Taylor
Designated Hitter/Backup Outfielder
Jesse Winker
Starling Marte
Starting Rotation
RHP Clay Holmes
RHP Kodai Senga
LHP David Peterson
RHP Tylor Megill
RHP Griffin Canning
Bullpen
Closer: Edwin Diaz
Setup man: Ryne Stanek
Setup man: A.J. Minter
Long reliever: Jose Butto
RHP Reed Garrett
RHP Max Kranick
RHP Huascar Brazoban
LHP Danny Young
Notable Roster Cuts
Alexander Canario and José Azocar did not make the team. Since both were out of minor league options, the two outfielders were designated for assignment, as MLB.com's Anthony DiComo first reported.
Injured List
Sean Manaea (oblique), Frankie Montas (lat), Jeff McNeil (oblique), Paul Blackburn (knee), Francisco Alvarez (hand), Ronny Mauricio (ACL rehab)