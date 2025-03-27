Inside The Mets

New York Mets Finalize Official Opening Day Roster

The New York Mets have officially announced their final Opening Day roster ahead of the 2025 regular season, which kicks off on Thursday.

Pat Ragazzo

Feb 17, 2025; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) talks to shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) before taking batting practice during a spring training workout at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Feb 17, 2025; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) talks to shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) before taking batting practice during a spring training workout at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Opening Day is finally upon us as the New York Mets get set for Game No. 1 in Houston against the Astros on Thursday, March 27.

Four hours prior to first pitch at 4:10 p.m. E.T. the Mets officially released their Opening Day roster, which is final when the 2025 regular season officially kicks off this afternoon.

Coming off a season, where the Mets shattered expectations by coming within two wins of a World Series appearance and taking the Los Angeles Dodgers to six games in the NLCS, the hype and buzz is at an all-time high, especially after netting Juan Soto to the richest contract in sports history.

Along with Soto, the Mets have a number of returning faces and stars such as NL MVP runner-up Francisco Lindor, who should be team captain, Brandon Nimmo, Mark Vientos, Pete Alonso, Jesse Winker, Starling Marte, Sean Manaea, Edwin Diaz, Kodai Senga, David Peterson and others.

Although the OMG Mets were put to rest once the book closed on 2024, this 2025 Mets squad is ready to capture their own identity as they look for redemption and to finish what they started this year.

Now, without further ado let's dive into the Mets' 2025 Opening Day roster!

Catcher

Luis Torrens

Hayden Senger

Infield

First base: Pete Alonso

Second base: Brett Baty

Third base: Mark Vientos

Shortstop: Francisco Lindor

Utility: Luisangel Acuña

Outfield:

Left field: Brandon Nimmo

Center Field: Jose Siri

Right Field: Juan Soto

Tyrone Taylor

Designated Hitter/Backup Outfielder

Jesse Winker

Starling Marte

Starting Rotation

RHP Clay Holmes

RHP Kodai Senga

LHP David Peterson

RHP Tylor Megill

RHP Griffin Canning

Bullpen

Closer: Edwin Diaz

Setup man: Ryne Stanek

Setup man: A.J. Minter

Long reliever: Jose Butto

RHP Reed Garrett

RHP Max Kranick

RHP Huascar Brazoban

LHP Danny Young

Notable Roster Cuts

Alexander Canario and José Azocar did not make the team. Since both were out of minor league options, the two outfielders were designated for assignment, as MLB.com's Anthony DiComo first reported.

Injured List

Sean Manaea (oblique), Frankie Montas (lat), Jeff McNeil (oblique), Paul Blackburn (knee), Francisco Alvarez (hand), Ronny Mauricio (ACL rehab)

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Pat Ragazzo
PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the main publisher and reporter for the Mets On SI site. He has been covering the Mets since 2018. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has appeared on several major TV Networks including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is a recurring guest on ESPN New York 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM. Pat is also the Mets insider for Barstool Sports personality Frank "The Tank" Fleming’s podcast. You can follow him on Twitter/X and Instagram: @ragazzoreport.

Home/News