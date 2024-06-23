Cole Hamels Places Bizarre Jab at Mets in Phillies Retirement Ceremony Speech
Even though his esteemed MLB career is long over, Cole Hamels appears to still have the New York Mets on his mind.
The longtime Philadelphia Phillies' left-hander addressed a stadium full of fans at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night as part of his Phillies retirement ceremony.
Although Philadelphia was playing the Arizona Diamondbacks while the Mets played the Chicago Cubs on Friday, Hamels still felt compelled to take a confusing jab at his former NL East foes while speaking.
“The jerseys, the sea of red, everywhere you go, you guys come and you follow," Hamels said, per a video from NBC Sports Philadelphia. "You believe in us, hence the boos. We, as players, completely understand. We didn’t want to fail, but you guys wanted the best for us.
"And we wanted to give it to you," Hamels continued. "Unless you’re the Mets.”
Hamels’ joke attempt isn’t any easier to understand when hearing it as opposed to reading it.
It seems that Hamels was trying to say that, despite Mets' fans booing, New York still manages to fail them. Regardless, Phillies fans still found the Mets reference funny.
Hamels’ career included four All-Star appearances and a 2008 World Series MVP trophy with the Phillies. Although New York was one team he typically struggled against.
His 9-14 record and 3.89 ERA across 34 career starts against the Mets is noticeably less impressive than his 163-122 record and 3.43 ERA throughout his 15-season career with the Phillies, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves.
Yet, considering how Hamels benefitted from the Mets’ two consecutive September collapses during the 2007 and 2008 seasons, he should be thanking New York and its fanbase.
Perhaps that’s what Hamels was aiming for on Friday.