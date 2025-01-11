Could Mets Add All Star Reliever as Package Deal in Potential Nolan Arenado Trade?
In a December 10 article, MLB.com's John Denton wrote that St. Louis Cardinals infielder and 10-time Gold Glove Award winner Nolan Arenado would be willing to waive his full no-trade clause in a potential trade with the New York Mets.
The Mets' current focus seems to be re-signing slugger Pete Alonso. However, if the two sides aren't able to come to a deal then the Mets could pivot to pursuing Arenado (who hit .272 with a .719 OPS, 16 home runs, and 71 RBIs during the 2024 regular season) and moving Mark Vientos to first base.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter alluded to this in a January 10 article by writing, "Trading for Arenado is probably not Plan A (re-sign Pete Alonso) or Plan B (sign Alex Bregman) for the Mets right now, but it could be Plan C."
When speaking about Arenado's potential fit with the New York Yankees, Reuter wrote, "The Yankees could covet a package deal of Arenado and All-Star closer Ryan Helsley". However, a package deal of this sort could make more sense for the Mets.
Helsley produced a 7-4 record with a 2.04 ERA, 49 saves, and 79 strikeouts in 66.1 innings pitched for the Cardinals in 2024, which was good enough to win him NL Reliever of the Year honors.
The 30-year-old also has a 2-0 record with a 1.08 ERA, 9 strikeouts, and 2 saves in 8 appearances against the Mets in his career and will be an unrestricted free agent after next season. New York combining him with Díaz late in games would immediately give them one of the National League's best bullpens.