Insider explains Mets 'issue' with Brett Baty trade market
New York Mets infielder Brett Baty produced an extremely solid spring training, which is shown by him finishing MLB's preseason with a .353 average, a 1.186 OPS, 4 home runs, and 11 RBIs in 50 plate appearances.
This wasn't the first good spring training Baty has had, as he amassed an .885 OPS in 2023 and a .767 OPS in 2024. However, since that preseason success didn't translate when the games began counting those past two campaigns, Mets fans questioned whether Baty put it all together in 2025.
Then Baty (who was once considered one of the Mets' top prospects) struggled out of the gates once the regular season began. But he has caught fire of late and has arguably been the Mets' best hitter over the past week.
However, even if Baty keeps hitting well, there isn't a clear roster spot for him once Jeff McNeil returns from injury, as he'll be competing with McNeil and Luisangel Acuña at second base.
The Mets' front office recognized this problem during the offseason, which is why they considered trading Baty. But in an April 17 article, Jon Heyman of the New York Post conveyed why New York hasn't been able to send Baty elsewhere.
Heyman's article cited a rival executive saying that the Mets still consider Baty as having recently been a top prospect (thus deserving the return a top prospect would receive), while other franchises don't see it that way. This is the issue the Mets have experienced in trying to trade Baty.
However, if Baty keeps hitting like he has over the past few games, the Mets will be glad they didn't trade him away.