Could New York Mets call-up top prospect sooner than expected?
Griffin Canning's illness derailed what could have been a very interesting decision for the New York Mets on Friday.
The Mets were planning to insert a sixth starter this time through the rotation to avoid asking Kodai Senga to make consecutive starts on five days of rest. However, Canning's skipped start on Wednesday moved that decision up two days.
Read More: Mets' Griffin Canning suddenly scratched from Wednesday's start
While Justin Hagenman made his big league debut to help fill in for Canning, he would not have been a factor if the call was going to come for Friday. Jose Urena was on regular rest and could have factored in for a spot start, but the other option could have been top prospect Brandon Sproat making his major league debut.
Tim Healey of Newsday noted that the Mets were considering Sproat as an option to fill in for Canning. Sproat has made three starts so far for Triple-A Syracuse, going 0-1 with a 5.23 ERA, but his last two starts have been far better than his first, when he couldn't get an out in the third inning and surrendered four runs.
The next two starts have seen Sproat be much more effective, giving up just two earned runs in 8.1 innings while walking four and striking out eight. The Mets were undoubtedly encouraged by Sproat's start on Sunday, when he racked up six strikeouts and showed strong command of his four-pitch mix.
The low inning total isn't too much of a concern here since the Mets have been conservative with their pitching prospects to start the season. While Urena may have gotten a look if the Mets only needed one start, Sproat may have been a consideration if Canning needed an IL stint, which would have given him a few weeks to pitch at the big league level.
The Mets' current front office hasn't been afraid of pushing their prospects when they feel they are ready, either. Christian Scott, who was the team's hottest pitching prospect before Sproat, got off to a fast start with Triple-A Syracuse last year and made his big league debut on May 4th, which isn't too far from where we are now in the baseball calendar.
After next Thursday's off-day, the Mets will embark on another stretch of 13 consecutive games without an off-day; this should lead to them inserting a sixth starter before Senga's second turn in that stretch. If Sproat does well in his next few minor league starts, he could easily fill that slot and make his big league debut as long as the Mets can time it out so the extra starter aligns with Sproat's scheduled day to pitch.