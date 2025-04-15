Mets’ Griffin Canning suddenly scratched from Wednesday’s start
There is now context for why the New York Mets have yet to place Jose Siri on the injured list.
Before Tuesday’s game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced that right-hander Griffin Canning would be scratched from Wednesday’s start due to illness. Instead of waiting to add a sixth starter on Friday, the plan is to call someone up and give Canning “an extra day or so” to rest.
Once they decide who will be called up to start in his place, that pitcher will be the corresponding roster move for Siri, who was diagnosed with a fractured tibia on Monday. However, they would also have to demote another pitcher, since they are limited to carrying 13 arms on the active roster.
Whoever the Mets choose to make Wednesday’s start will need to get to Minnesota quickly, as the Mets and Twins play at 1:10 p.m. ET, the day after a night game. Mendoza said they should have an answer after Tuesday’s game ends.
Canning, who turns 29 in May, picked up his first win as a Met during his last outing, giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.1 innings against the A’s. Through three starts, he has pitched to a 4.20 ERA and 1.53 WHIP, tallying 13 strikeouts in 15 innings of work.
The only Triple-A starter on the 40-man roster is Justin Hagenman, who owns a 6.97 ERA and 1.84 WHIP through 10.1 innings with Syracuse so far this season. The 28-year-old right-hander last pitched on April 10, so he would be on normal rest if called upon.
If Hagenman is not the choice, then things could get tricky for New York.
Mets No. 16 prospect Blade Tidwell is off the table after throwing 82 pitches on Tuesday afternoon, and Brandon Sproat would also be on short rest after throwing 75 pitches on Saturday. Plus, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns has been adamant about not wanting to rush Sproat’s development, stating that he wants to see “significant success” from their No. 1 prospect in Triple-A before entertaining a call-up.
As for the veterans on Syracuse’s staff, both José Ureña and Brandon Waddell were used during Sunday’s doubleheader. Ureña threw 65 pitches across 3.1 innings, while Waddell finished with 77 after pitching five scoreless frames.
Any pitcher aside from Hagenman would have to be added to the 40-man roster before joining the Mets’ big league club. No one would have to be removed to accommodate such a transaction, since only 38 players are currently counted toward the 40-man.